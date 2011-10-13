PARIS Oct 13 France believes losses for private investors in Greek debt in a second financing package for Athens will be above the 21 percent initially agreed, a finance ministry source said on Thursday.

"It will probably be higher than 21 percent. We are discussing the level so that it can be acceptable and sustainable," the source said of the so-called haircut level, which should be announced as part of a package unveiled at an Oct. 23 European Union summit.

The source said EU policymakers were looking at how a more leveraged EFSF euro zone rescue fund could be used to insure against losses on sovereign debt by offering partial guarantees, and said France backed the idea of converting the EFSF into a bank as the most effective way of boosting its leverage. (Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Toby Chopra)