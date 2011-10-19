BERLIN Oct 19 Germany is considering whether
the euro zone rescue fund could be used to help states with
interest payments on their debt, German newspaper Handelsblatt
reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.
Assistance with interest could be provided in the form of a
suspension of interest payments, with the European Financial
Stability Fund issuing a zero-coupon bond for the interest, the
paper reported.
The paper added that strong emerging countries such as
China, India and Brazil could help boost the size of the EFSF.
Euro zone leaders meet in Brussels on Sunday to discuss the
situation in Greece and are expected to agree on some form of
leverage to the EFSF, probably involving using it to guarantee
first losses on new euro zone debt issuance.
EU officials have told Reuters any deal is likely to scale up
the fund by around 3-5 times, but it would not be the entire
amount and would probably increase its firepower at most to
around 1.5 trillion euros.
