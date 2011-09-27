BRUSSELS, Sept 27 The volume of the euro zone bailout fund, the EFSF, will not be increased, Jean-Claude Juncker, the chaiman of euro zone finance ministers, said on Tuesday.

"The volume of the EFSF will not be raised, but we will use the new instrument in the most efficient way," Juncker told journalists after answering questions in the European Parliament.

EU officials have said they are studying ways to increase the firepower of the EFSF, a 440 billion euro fund used to bail out Portugal and Ireland, without increasing the guarantees member states make, which could prove politically difficult.

Answering questions about U.S. criticism of Europe's handling of the crisis, Juncker said: "Americans should not forget that the origins of the crisis are not in Europe." (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)