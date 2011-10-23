BRUSSELS Oct 23 The mostly likely method for
leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund involves using it to
provide bond insurance while combining its firepower with a
special purpose vehicle drawing in funds from China or Brazil,
EU officials said.
After a summit of EU leaders on Sunday to try to come up
with a comprehensive solution to the crisis, officials indicated
that twinning two of the options for scaling up the 440 billion
euro European Financial Stability Facility might end up securing
broad backing, and the summit's conclusions reflected that.
One official indicated that the special purpose vehicle
could be attached to the EFSF itself, while others said it would
involve the IMF. The options will have to be narrowed down by
another summit on Wednesday. But Sunday's summit conclusions
referred to the IMF as a possible partner.
"The G20 should ensure that the IMF has adequate resources
to fulfill its systemic responsibilities and should explore
possible contributions to the IMF from countries with large
external surpluses," the conclusions said.
Export-giant China, which has the world's biggest foreign
currency reserves, is often referred to in G20 statements as an
external surplus country. It has a sovereign wealth fund
managing assets of over $230 billion.
The euro zone wants to boost the firepower of the EFSF,
which relies on member state guarantees to raise funds on
markets, to ensure it has the capacity to safeguard Spain and
Italy against the threat of further bond market turmoil.
But euro zone countries do not want to put more money into
the fund as public opinion is against it and such a move could
endanger the triple-A rating of France. Paris wanted to turn the
EFSF into a bank so that it could tap European Central Bank
funds, but Germany ruled out such a move, saying it would
violate the EU treaties. The ECB was also opposed.
Germany therefore advocates the EFSF could to boost market
confidence in new issues of Spanish and Italian bonds by
guaranteeing to cover the first 20-30 percent of potential
losses investors could suffer in the unlikely event of either
country defaulting on its debt.
To turbo charge such an insurance scheme, the IMF could set
up a special purpose vehicle, which could use funds from
countries around the world, euro zone officials said.
It was not clear yet how much money such an SPV could put
together, one euro zone official said.
"This is one option. Hard to say if it is the most likely,
but it is on the table," one euro zone official said.
In exchange for helping the euro zone, China has signalled
Europe would have to keeping investment and trade flows open and
recognise China's market economy status, the lack of which now
makes it easier for its firms to be found guilty of dumping
goods on overseas markets.
China joined the World Trade Organisation in September 2001,
after 15 years of negotiations, and under WTO rules will only be
treated as a market economy starting 2016.
The non-market economy status allows other countries to
impose additional duties on China's products until 2016. Chinese
politicians have repeatedly called for the EU to alter its
position sooner.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)