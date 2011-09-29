BERLIN, Sept 29 The euro zone's bailout fund
would not be strnegthened through leverage, a leading member of
Germany's Free Democrats (FDP)said on Thursday.
"In my view there will not be (the leverage)," Rainer
Bruederle, parliamentary floor leader, of FDP, junior coalition
partners to Angela Merkel's conservatives, told German radio.
Bruederle also said he expects that the centre-right
coalition would not have to rely on opposition support to get a
motion on an enhanced euro zone bailout fund through the
Bundestag lower house of parliament later in the day.
(Reporting By Madeline Chambers; editing by Ramya Venugopal)