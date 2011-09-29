BERLIN, Sept 29 The euro zone's bailout fund would not be strnegthened through leverage, a leading member of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP)said on Thursday.

"In my view there will not be (the leverage)," Rainer Bruederle, parliamentary floor leader, of FDP, junior coalition partners to Angela Merkel's conservatives, told German radio.

Bruederle also said he expects that the centre-right coalition would not have to rely on opposition support to get a motion on an enhanced euro zone bailout fund through the Bundestag lower house of parliament later in the day. . (Reporting By Madeline Chambers; editing by Ramya Venugopal)