(Adds more detail, background)

By Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS Nov 17 A majority of investors would be ready to invest in euro zone debt on the back of the soon-to-be leveraged euro zone bailout fund, the EFSF, but need an improvement in market confidence to commit big money, a senior euro zone official with knowledge of market consultations, said.

The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) is a 440 billion euro fund that can offer bailouts to euro zone sovereigns in trouble. Its as yet uncommitted funds are at around 250 billion euros.

To increase its effective firepower as the sovereign debt market crisis deepens, euro zone leaders are working on two options -- insurance against initial losses and a co-investment fund option to attract private capital alongside the EFSF.

The official, with knowledge of consultations on the options that euro zone ministers asked the EFSF to conduct with market participants, said the initial feedback was positive, although not 100 percent positive.

"A very large majority of people are considering that one or both options of the leveraging would make sense for them," the official said.

"They want to know more on technicalities, but the first reaction was clearly positive. It is too soon for them to commit a number or give any figure," the official said.

"If there is a good signal that would bring the confidence back to the markets, then probably the two options would be a very positive and very efficient leverage. They (investors) would go back, potentially massively, to the market," the official said.

"What they all want, and this is common to all investors, they want the confidence to come back," the official said. "A large amount of money is ready to go back as soon as they are confident that the volatility of the market is ready to fall."

Italy, recently under market scrutiny because of its large debt and slow growth, now has a technocrat government that aims to push through growth-boosting reforms quickly.

Greece, which started the sovereign debt crisis with its out-of-control government overspending and lack of competitiveness, has also formed a national unity government, led by a technocrat and former European Central Bank vice-president who is to push through new reforms and austerity measures.

This has so far proven not enough to turn the tide of market sentiment which is bearish on euro zone debt, but officials say that a demonstration of Italy's reform progress could help improve confidence.

"In the end it is a political thing, countries have to do their homework, we have to see how fast Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti can move with reforms," a second euro zone official said.

The first official said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) could not commit any money to the second leveraging option, because it only lent to governments, but could contribute with know-how.

The official said the response from Asia was positive to the co-investment idea, under which the EFSF would absorb the first loss that a co-investment fund with private investors could suffer on its purchases of Italian or Spanish bonds.

The euro zone is hoping to attract China's large sovereign wealth fund to invest alongside the EFSF in euro zone paper.

Euro zone finance ministers will finalise the legal and technical details of the two options on Nov. 29 and the leveraged EFSF could be ready to operate before Christmas, the official said. (Editing by Susan Fenton)