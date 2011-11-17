BRUSSELS Nov 17 A majority of investors
would be ready to invest in euro zone debt on the back of the
soon-to-be leveraged euro zone bailout fund, the EFSF, but need
an improvement in market confidence to commit big money, a
senior euro zone official said.
The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) is a 440
billion euro fund that can offer bailouts to euro zone
sovereigns in trouble. Its yet uncommitted funds are at around
250 billion euros.
To increase its effective firepower as the sovereign debt
market crisis deepens, euro zone leaders agreed to use two ways
-- insurance against first loss and a co-investment fund option
to attract private capital alongside the EFSF.
The official, with knowledge of the consultations on the
options that euro zone ministers asked the EFSF to conduct with
market participants, said the initial feedback was positive,
although not 100 percent positive.
"A very large majority of people are considering that one or
both options of the leveraging would make sense for them," the
official said.
"They want to know more on technicalities, but the first
reaction was clearly positive. It is too soon for them to commit
a number or give any figure," the official said.
"If there is a good signal that would bring the confidence
back to the markets, then probably the two options would be a
very positive and very efficient leverage. They (investors)
would go back, potentially massively, to the market," the
official said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)