BRUSSELS Nov 17 A majority of investors would be ready to invest in euro zone debt on the back of the soon-to-be leveraged euro zone bailout fund, the EFSF, but need an improvement in market confidence to commit big money, a senior euro zone official said.

The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) is a 440 billion euro fund that can offer bailouts to euro zone sovereigns in trouble. Its yet uncommitted funds are at around 250 billion euros.

To increase its effective firepower as the sovereign debt market crisis deepens, euro zone leaders agreed to use two ways -- insurance against first loss and a co-investment fund option to attract private capital alongside the EFSF.

The official, with knowledge of the consultations on the options that euro zone ministers asked the EFSF to conduct with market participants, said the initial feedback was positive, although not 100 percent positive.

"A very large majority of people are considering that one or both options of the leveraging would make sense for them," the official said.

"They want to know more on technicalities, but the first reaction was clearly positive. It is too soon for them to commit a number or give any figure," the official said.

"If there is a good signal that would bring the confidence back to the markets, then probably the two options would be a very positive and very efficient leverage. They (investors) would go back, potentially massively, to the market," the official said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)