BRUSSELS Oct 20 The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) will be able to buy bonds at primary auctions at market price and, as a general rule, no more than half of the issue on offer, guidelines for the EFSF obtained by Reuters showed.

The EFSF will be able to participate in auctions of those sovereigns who are either already under an emergency loan programme or have an EFSF precautionary credit line. Money invested in the bonds will be part of the overall existing programme or credit line.

"As a common point, the intervention of EFSF would be at market price," the guidelines, to be discussed on Friday by euro zone finance ministers, said.

"As already expressed, it seems more adequate to consider that participation in primary market programme would take place only if a reasonable participation of private investors at a rate not excessively above the EFSF funding rate as the Reference Funding Rate is possible," the document said.

"The analysis whether a rate is excessive should be based on an assessment of the financing needs and gap of a country in the context of the overall monitoring, as well as an assessment of current market conditions," it said. (Reporting By Ilona Wissenbach; writing by Jan Strupczewski)