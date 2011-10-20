BRUSSELS Oct 20 The European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) will be able to buy bonds at primary
auctions at market price and, as a general rule, no more than
half of the issue on offer, guidelines for the EFSF obtained by
Reuters showed.
The EFSF will be able to participate in auctions of those
sovereigns who are either already under an emergency loan
programme or have an EFSF precautionary credit line. Money
invested in the bonds will be part of the overall existing
programme or credit line.
"As a common point, the intervention of EFSF would be at
market price," the guidelines, to be discussed on Friday by euro
zone finance ministers, said.
"As already expressed, it seems more adequate to consider
that participation in primary market programme would take place
only if a reasonable participation of private investors at a
rate not excessively above the EFSF funding rate as the
Reference Funding Rate is possible," the document said.
"The analysis whether a rate is excessive should be based on
an assessment of the financing needs and gap of a country in the
context of the overall monitoring, as well as an assessment of
current market conditions," it said.
(Reporting By Ilona Wissenbach; writing by Jan Strupczewski)