BERLIN Nov 10 Time is running out for Italy to reassure markets and the country must appoint a functioning government as soon as possible, the head of the euro zone bailout fund told a German newspaper.

Klaus Regling, head of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) told Sueddeutsche Zeitung, "if a country comes and says it needs help immediately then we are ready," according to an advance electronic version of Friday's paper.

Regling welcomed the appointment of former European Central Bank vice-president Lucas Papademos on Thursday to head a crisis government in Greece.

"Simply the fact that there is a new government calms markets," he said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)