BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO: Quebec investment compliant with WTO
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
BERLIN Nov 10 Time is running out for Italy to reassure markets and the country must appoint a functioning government as soon as possible, the head of the euro zone bailout fund told a German newspaper.
Klaus Regling, head of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) told Sueddeutsche Zeitung, "if a country comes and says it needs help immediately then we are ready," according to an advance electronic version of Friday's paper.
Regling welcomed the appointment of former European Central Bank vice-president Lucas Papademos on Thursday to head a crisis government in Greece.
"Simply the fact that there is a new government calms markets," he said.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
TOKYO, Feb 8 Asian shares dipped from four-month highs on Wednesday and the euro was pressured as lingering political and economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe sapped investor confidence.
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: