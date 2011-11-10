(Recasts, adds background, detail)

BERLIN Nov 10 The euro zone bailout fund will issue T-bills in December with maturities of three, six or 12 months in order to create a liquidity buffer to allow it to react rapidly to financial conditions, the head of the fund told a German newspaper.

Klaus Regling, head of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) told Sueddeutsche Zeitung, "this will allow the EFSF to be more effective."

Earlier this week the EFSF's 10-year bond deal drew only subdued demand, attracting a little over the 3 billion euros on offer.

Regling said the poor demand was because of difficult circumstances. "The markets hate uncertainty, and in Europe in the last week there was too much of this."

Regling also expressed his concern about Italy, according to the advance electronic version of Friday's paper.

"Time is running out for Italy to reassure markets... the country must appoint a functioning government as soon as possible," he said.

Meanwhile, Regling welcomed the appointment of former European Central Bank vice-president Lucas Papademos on Thursday to head a crisis government in Greece.

"Simply the fact that there is a new government calms markets," he said. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)