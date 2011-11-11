(Corrects paragraph 5 to read 250 billion (not million) euros)
* Multiplying EFSF is crucial element of euro zone rescue
plan
* Fund may only be able to increase impact by three to four
times
BRUSSELS, Nov 11 Political turmoil in
Italy and Greece is complicating efforts to increase the
firepower of the euro zone's bailout vehicle to 1 trillion
euros, an official at the European Financial Stability Facility
said on Friday.
Euro zone countries had hoped to increase the EFSF's lending
capacity by December, combining bond insurance with investment
vehicles. But after the government in Athens fell and bond
markets pushed Rome to the brink of a bailout that the euro zone
cannot afford to give, the Luxembourg-based EFSF thinks it may
be more realistic to aim for less leverage.
"The political turmoil that we saw in the last 10 days
probably reduces the potential for leverage, so that may be only
by three to four times, instead of four to five," the EFSF
source said.
Investors have shunned bonds issued by highly indebted euro
zone countries and luring them back by offering insurance on
losses, the centrepiece of a plan agreed in Brussels late last
month, would probably use up more of the fund's resources.
After deducting the EFSF's existing emergency funding
programmes, the rescue fund has 250 billion euros ($340 billion)
to leverage.
The EFSF says it expects financial markets to improve as
Greece appoints a new crisis cabinet and Italy votes on
austerity measures demanded by the European Union, taking more
dramatic action to reassure investors it can reform its economy.
But investors were already questioning how the EFSF would
reach the 1 trillion euro level -- aimed at helping Italy and
Spain if they were shut out of capital markets -- after the Oct.
27 agreement.
The idea of raising the firepower via possible special
purpose vehicles financed by sovereign wealth funds and other
global investors is in some doubt because of a lack of clarity
on incentives for countries such as China or Brazil to invest.
EFSF head Klaus Regling acknowledged some of that confusion
complicated the fund's 3 billion euro bond sale on Monday, when
yields reached the highest level so far of the EFSF's four
issues. "A reason there might be uncertainty is that we have not
been able so far to give all the details on how we intend to do
the leveraging," he said in Brussels this week.
Meanwhile, the euro zone bailout fund will issue T-bills in
December with maturities of up to one year in order to create a
liquidity buffer to allow it to react rapidly, the EFSF said.
"The programme will be ready when needed," the source said.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
(Reporting by Robin Emmott in Brussels and Stephen Mangan in
London; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)