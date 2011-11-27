* Guidelines for leveraging, primary, secondary market
intervention
* Bailout fund may hold regular, monthly bill auctions
* EFSF to keep 10 bln euro liquidity buffer
By Matthias Sobolewski
BERLIN, Nov 27 Detailed operational rules
for the euro zone's bailout fund, the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF), are ready for approval by euro zone
finance ministers on Tuesday, documents obtained by Reuters
showed on Sunday.
The documents spell out rules for EFSF intervention on the
primary and secondary bond markets, for extending precautionary
credit lines to governments, leveraging its firepower and its
investment and funding strategies.
The approval of the rules will clear the way for the 440
billion euro facility to attract cash from private and public
investors to its co-investment funds in coming weeks, which,
depending on interest, could multiply the EFSF's resources.
The bailout fund will also be able to offer partial
protection for private investors on their purchases of euro zone
sovereign bonds, like those of Spain or Italy, at primary
auctions, boosting demand and lowering sovereign funding costs.
Euro zone leaders agreed on Oct 27 that the EFSF should be
leveraged through the partial insurance scheme and the
co-investment funds to around 1 trillion euros.
But the EFSF itself has played down that number as difficult
in current market conditions of high aversion to euro zone debt
exposure.
Outside investors have shown no concrete interest in
investing in the fund, although some of said they would look
closer when the operational details were made public, and
analysts say it risks underwhelming the markets with
insufficient firepower.
The European Central Bank, which is now buying bonds of
Spain and Italy on the market to prevent borrowing costs for the
two countries to get out of control, has been urging euro zone
ministers to finalise the technical work on the EFSF quickly.
Officials have told Reuters that even once the details are
agreed, the complexity of the mechanisms means the fund may not
be operational until January.
That may be too late. With Germany rigidly opposed to the
idea of the ECB providing liquidity to the EFSF or acting as a
lender of last resort, the euro zone needs a way of calming
markets, where yields on Spanish, Italian and French government
benchmark bonds have all been pushed to euro lifetime highs.
PROTECTION CERTIFICATE
The documents specify that the EFSF would offer partial
protection to investors buying a country's bonds at a primary
auction of around 20-30 percent of the principal amount of the
bond, depending on market circumstances.
The protection certificate would be detachable from the bond
and could be traded separately, but the investor would have to
hold bonds of the country before cashing it in.
The certificate could be paid if the bond issuer triggers a
credit event under the full definition of the International
Swaps and Derivatives Association. It would be paid in cash or
EFSF bonds by a special purpose vehicle based in Luxembourg.
The documents also say that the protection certificate could
be paid in case of a "modified sovereign restructuring", which
is defined as a voluntary restructuring, exchange or debt
buy-back or other event affecting a sufficiently high percentage
of the private holders of one or more bonds.
This would mean that any Greek-type of voluntary debt
restructuring would also trigger a pay-out of the guarantee.
The documents also says, however, that for the modified
sovereign restructuring to be triggered, the total amount of
bonds affected must reach a threshold to be specified --
presumably by euro zone finance ministers.
LIQUIDITY BUFFER
The documents also said that the EFSF would need to ready
cash of around 10 billion euros to be able to react quickly to
face the more urgent needs.
"The aim of this strategy is to provide EFSF with the
necessary flexibility to carry out the new funding requirements
through the issuance of short-term instruments," the document
prepared for the finance ministers' meeting said.
This would allow the bailout fund to better manage lending
needs through issuing short-term notes and then rolling them
over into new short-term or long-term bonds.
"In addition, the issuance of short term instruments would
allow EFSF to progressively achieve a permanent precautionary
liquidity buffer which can be used to cover urgent and
unexpected needs," it said.
"Loans and funding instruments could have different
structures and therefore would necessitate the implementation of
micro-hedge mechanisms," it said.
The EFSF could start regular, monthly auctions of bills, for
example for 3, 6 and 12 months according to a calendar published
quarterly with maximum monthly issuance of 20 billion euros.
"Furthermore, the issue of unsecured money market
instruments as well as committed credit line facilities from
banks are also required to complement the short-term funding for
exceptional purpose," the document said.
The EFSF currently has a capacity of 440 billion euros but
is already committed to providing assistance to Ireland,
Portugal and Greece, and needs to set aside money in case it
needs to help recapitalise European banks as well.
As a result, it only has about 250 billion euros available,
not nearly enough to help Italy and Spain.
(Additional reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Jan
Strupczewski, editing by Mike Peacock)