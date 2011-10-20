BRUSSELS Oct 20 Draft EFSF Guideline on interventions in the secondary market -- document dated Oct 19, 2011

"In their statement of 21 July, the Heads of State and Government of the euro area and EU institutions have decided to improve the effectiveness of the EFSF and of the ESM and to address contagion.

The Member States have agreed that the flexibility of the two institutions should be increased as they would now be allowed to a) act on the basis of a precautionary programme, b) finance recapitalisation of financial institutions; c) intervene in the secondary markets.

This guideline outlines the main approach which could trigger the decision to intervene in the secondary bond market of a country. The main operational aspects of the organisation and of the funding strategy are also described.

1. Objectives and modalities for the intervention on the secondary market Heads of State and Government considered secondary market intervention by EFSF as one further tool helping to support the financial stability of the euro area. So far this tool has been used on a more general level by the ECB in the context of the SMP. Interventions by the Eurosystem in public and private debt securities markets in the euro area, however, were done to ensure depth and liquidity in those market segments that are dysfunctional.

Secondary market intervention by EFSF has a twofold objective. First, it serves to support the functioning of debt markets and appropriate price formation in government bonds in exceptional circumstances where the limited liquidity of markets threaten financial stability and push sovereign interest rates towards unsustainable levels. In the course of the on-going sovereign debt crisis in several occasions and for different countries price dynamics have emerged which are difficult to explain by economic fundamentals. Correction of earlier unfounded expectations on the bailout of countries and speculation on the political coherence of the euro area played a role here. Price formation followed its own accelerating dynamics in pricing countries effectively out of the market. One objective of EFSF secondary market interventions is to pre-empt and counteract such pricing dynamics.

Second, against the background of heightened uncertainty, markets for some sovereigns have become very thin and induced refinancing problems for the banking system. EFSF intervention serves the purpose of a market making to ensure some liquidity in debt markets and giving incentives to investors to further participate in the financing of countries.

2. Conditionality

2.1. Financial Market Conditions for Activation Conditionality for secondary market intervention relates to the issue of what are the financial market conditions under which the tool should be applied to ensure its effective use. The Heads of State and Government indicated that it should be done on the basis of ECB analysis and following a decision by mutual agreement from Member states.

The analysis will determine the potential existence of exceptional financial circumstances and risks to financial stability. Such environment should be characterised e.g. by unusually volatile markets, unidirectional movements and widening of the bid/offer range for prices as a result of poor liquidity.

Further details should be given to the type and structure or analysis and how recommendations are derived.

The ECB will provide an expert analysis of financial market disruptions and contagion risk. In addition, it could give in an advisory capacity, recommendations regarding the volumes and types of assets to be purchased. The analysis on financial market disruptions and contagion risk will be provided as a confidential report to decision-makers. Further advice will take place in the context of the ECB's participation in a technical committee implementing the secondary market intervention.

2.2. Eligibility conditions and corrective action

Access to a SMP facility will imply appropriate policy reform efforts to be specified in a MoU. For programme countries compliance with the macro-economic policy conditions is clearly a requirement.

Countries benefiting from such interventions outside a macro-economic adjustment programme would have to comply with ex-ante eligibility conditions as defined in the context of the European fiscal and macro-economic surveillance framework and take corrective action. The possible criteria which could be used to assess whether a country qualifies for a secondary market purchase facility:

· The respect of the SGP commitments. Countries under excessive deficit procedure could still have access to this facility provided they fully abide by the various Council decisions and recommendations aiming at ensuring a smooth and accelerated correction of their excessive deficit.

· A sustainable public debt.

· The respect of their EIP commitments. Countries under an excessive imbalance procedure could still access SMP, provided that they can demonstrate that they are committed to addressing the imbalances identified by the Council.

· A track record of access to international capital markets on reasonable terms.

· A sustainable external position.

· The absence of bank solvency problems that would pose systemic threats to the euro area banking system stability.

The country would have to agree to the continued compliance with these criteria as a condition for the access to this facility as well as continued compliance with appropriate policy reforms as specified in the MoU.

3. Procedure

3.1. Acceptance Procedure

The procedure is initiated by a request from a Member State to the President of the Eurogroup for access to the Secondary Market Purchase Programme. In case of exceptional financial market circumstances and risks to financial stability of the euro area as a whole, the ECB will issue an early warning to the EWG. In all cases, an ECB report identifying the existence of exceptional financial market circumstances and risks to financial stability of the euro area as a whole will assess the need for interventions.

The Commission, in liaison with the ECB, would prepare within 1-2 days a MoU specifying the availability period, the fiscal adjustment and structural reforms needed for support.

A MoU and Financial Assistance Facility Agreement will be adopted by the EWG and the Board of Directors and signed. The intervention envelope - fixed by an EWG/EFSF Board of Directors technical sub-committee, including the ECB - will be equal to the remaining lending capacity of the EFSF. The technical sub-committee will also set pro-tempore intervention caps. The guarantee amount needed to finance the envelope will be approved, where necessary, by restricted committees in National Parliaments under a fast track procedure.

The EWG/EFSF Board of Directors technical sub-committee, including the ECB, sets pro-tempore intervention caps, designs an intervention strategy and decides on the daily tactics for portfolio managers in a secret way. It will report on a weekly basis on the conduct and volume of the operations to the EWG/Eurogroup. Where necessary, restricted committees in National Parliaments will be regularly involved.

3.2. Monitoring Procedure

The Commission, in liaison with the ECB, monitors the compliance of the beneficiary Member state with the conditionality specified in the MoU and reports regularly to the Eurogroup/EWG. Any deviation from the MoU objectives agreed by the Member State requires a reconsideration of the adequacy of the secondary market interventions. Such a situation could lead to a revision to the MoU and could ultimately trigger a full macro-adjustment programme. There will be a monthly reassessment of the program including a decision of the EWG/Eurogroup on the continuation of the programme.

3.3. Pricing, Costs and Expenses

All costs, including costs