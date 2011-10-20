BRUSSELS Oct 20 A euro zone country would have
to have a sustainable debt and external position to qualify for
EFSF support in the secondary bond market, guidelines for the
bailout fund obtained by Reuters showed on Thursday.
The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) will be
able to buy bonds on the secondary market using its full
remaining lending capacity once a request from a country is
approved by the ECB and euro zone finance ministry officials,
the guidelines show.
The document said only countries which respected their
deficit-cutting commitments under the EU budget rules, the
Stability and Growth Pact, would be eligible for such help.
To be eligible the country would also have to have a track
record of reasonable market borrowing costs, no bank solvency
problems and respect its commitments to reduce macroeconomic
imbalances.
A memorandum of understanding with the country requesting
such help would be prepared by the European Commission and the
European Central Bank within one to two days, the document said.
The EFSF could then sell the bonds back on the market, once
prices went up, but consider that this could potentially disturb
the issuance of the country on the primary market.
The EFSF could also hold the bonds to maturity, but this
would reduce its lending capacity, the document said, or sell
them back to the issuing sovereign to reduce the debt burden the
government has to deal with.
Finally the EFSF could use the bonds for repos with
commercial banks, according to the document, which is to be
discussed by euro zone finance ministers at a meeting on Friday.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach, writing by Jan Strupczewski;
editing by Rex Merrifield)