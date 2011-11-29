BRUSSELS Nov 29 Euro zone finance
ministers agreed on Tuesday to increase the capacity of the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout fund.
Following is the text of a statement from the EFSF:
"Euro area finance ministers agreed on November 29 on the
terms and conditions to extend EFSF's capacity by introducing
sovereign bond partial risk participation and a Co-Investment
approach.
"Ministers also adopted amended EFSF guidelines concerning
intervention in the primary and secondary debt markets and
precautionary credit lines in order to use leverage.
"Klaus Regling CEO of EFSF commented: 'Both options are
designed to enlarge the capacity of the EFSF so that the new
instruments available to the EFSF can be used efficiently.'
"Under the partial risk protection, EFSF would provide a
partial protection certificate to a newly issued bond of a
member state.
"The certificate could be detached after initial issue and
could be traded separately. It would give the holder an amount
of fixed credit protection of 20-30 percent of the principal
amount of the sovereign bond.
"The partial risk protection is to be used primarily under
precautionary programmes and is aimed at increasing demand for
new issues of Member States and lowering funding costs.
"Under option two, the creation of one or more Co-Investment
Funds (CIF) would allow the combination of public and private
funding. A CIF would purchase bonds in the primary and/or
secondary markets.
"Where the CIF would provide funding directly to member
states through the purchase of primary bonds, this funding
could, inter alia, be used by member states for bank
recapitalisation. The CIF would comprise a first loss tranche
which would be financed by EFSF.
"Chris Frankel CFO and Deputy CEO of EFSF commented:
'Following extensive discussions with investors covering all
types and geographical regions, a number of them have given
their positive views and signalled their willingness to
participate.'
"EFSF will now implement these two approaches to be ready
early in 2012 to use them effectively in the context of the
guidelines for the new instruments on market interventions.
"EFSF will be able to use both leverage options
simultaneously. The final amount of "firepower" achieved through
the use of the options will depend upon the concrete use and mix
of the instruments and particularly the exact degree of
protection between 20% and 30 percent.
"EFSF has currently a lending capacity of 440 billion and
firm commitments regarding Ireland and Portugal totalling 43.7
billion euros.
"EFSF is also expected to finance a second aid programme for
Greece and fulfil tasks such as financing recapitalisation of
financial institutions in non-programme countries.
"Without knowing the exact amounts needed, EFSF should be
able to leverage own resources of up to 250 billion. Deployment
of either instrument using leverage will only be made following
a request from a Member State. Any support from the EFSF will be
linked to strict policy conditionality, monitoring and
surveillance procedures."