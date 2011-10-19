NEW YORK Oct 19 European officials are focusing on having a bailout fund provide collateral to back up bond issues by troubled euro zone countries rather than using it to provide direct guarantees, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the paper said lawyers for euro zone governments had warned that direct guarantees would violate the European Union's restriction on bailouts.

The report would appear to cast doubt on talk that the European Financial Stability Fund could stand on its own as a guarantor for sovereign bond issues.

EU leaders will hold a crisis summit on Sunday. Boosting the firepower of the 440-billion-euro EFSF is likely to be a top item on the agenda, and market sentiment has fluctuated with each piece of news about what the summit may entail.

Markets have been on edge for months for fear European leaders will fail to agree to a plan to address a crisis that has already forced Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek bailouts and has pushed up borrowing costs in Italy and Spain.

"I don't think anybody's going to be shocked by the sort of roller-coaster ride we're going on in terms of expectations for this weekend's meeting," said Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York. (Reporting by Steven C. Johnson and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by James Dalgleish)