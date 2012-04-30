HAMBURG, April 30 Eurogroup chief Jean-Claude
Juncker added his voice to calls to bolster the European
Investment Bank (EIB) on Monday, saying it was conceivable to
bolster the European Union's investment arm with a capital
increase of 10 billion euros.
Juncker also said the euro zone needed economic growth but
not at the expense of budget consolidation. Painful tax hikes
and spending cuts across the euro zone have triggered a debate
that the emphasis should shift to growth-boosting measures.
European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn,
have proposed boosting the fund.
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz)