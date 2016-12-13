BRUSSELS, Dec 13 The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on employment in the 19 countries sharing the euro in the third quarter of 2016: Employment growth rates* Pct change compared Pct change compared with the pvs quarter with the same quarter of the pvs year 2015 2016 2015 2016 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 EA19 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.2 1.2 1.4 1.3 1.2 EU28 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.2 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.1 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)