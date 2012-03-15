* Employment down by 0.2 pct in euro zone in Q4 vs Q3 2011

* Euro zone hourly labour costs rise 2.8 pct in Q4 2011 vs Q4 2010

BRUSSELS, March 15 The number of people in work in the euro zone fell again in the last three months of 2011 while hourly labour costs rose, highlighting Europe's difficulty in driving a U.S.-like recovery in jobs.

Employment in the 17 nations sharing the euro fell 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the third, the European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Thursday.

The size of the working population shrank by the same margin in the third quarter from the second, as the devastating economic impact of the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis began to bite.

That contrasts with the United States, where nonfarm payrolls notched their third straight month of gains above 200,000 in February, heralding a stronger recovery from the global impact of the debt crisis.

In the euro zone, hourly labour costs rose by 2.8 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the same period a year ago, climbing 3.3 percent in industry, Eurostat said, in a sign of Europe's struggle to increase productivity and competitiveness.

The euro zone, with the exception of Germany, has given itself generous pay rises over the past decade during the strong economic growth that followed the introduction of the euro, and that is costing it its competitive edge.

The cost of labour has increased since 2001 by about 12 percent in the EU as a whole and by almost 18 percent in the euro zone, Eurostat data showed.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)