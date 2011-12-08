European conservative leaders called on Thursday for a stronger
anti-crisis framework, in a plea made before a Brussels summit
where EU leaders debate Franco-German proposals to bolster
fiscal governance and stem financial market turmoil.
In a communique at a meeting of conservative leaders from
key euro zone countries under the auspices of the European
People's Party's (EPP), they called for liquidity support
facilities, enhanced firepower for the European Stability
Mechanism and help from external partners such as the
International Monetary Fund.
"In addition the EU crisis management framework needs to be
strengthened," said the statement issued after their meeting in
the southern French port city of Marseille.
It also called for the euro zone central bank to play a
role, saying: "Implementing credible fiscal consolidation and
structural reforms that lower inflationary pressure will give
the ECB room for manoeuvre in line with its responsibility,
while fully respecting the ECB's role and its independence."
For highlights of comments by EU leaders meeting during the
talks, please click on
(Reporting by Catherine Bremer and Paul Day)