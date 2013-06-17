BRUSSELS, June 17 Euro zone finance ministers
will discuss on Thursday how to decide which creditors will lose
money and in what order during future bank rescues by the bloc's
bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism.
They will consider four potential options that range from
shielding depositors and senior bondholders to imposing losses
on some of them.
The options are listed in a preliminary document "ESM direct
recapitalisation - role of bail-in" prepared for the ministers
for their discussion of guidelines on when the ESM can invest in
a systemically important bank to save it from failure.
The euro zone is separately working on a law, called the
bank recovery and resolution directive (BRRD), that will
establish its own order in which losses are imposed on those who
entrusted money to a failing financial institution.
"There is ... a clear distinction to be made between the
transition period for which ad hoc rules need to be agreed on,
and the steady state, in which a harmonised bail-in regime will
apply subsequent to the entry into force of the BRRD's bail-in
provisions," said the document, seen by Reuters.
"Consequently, four umbrella options emerge as a possible
means of introducing a role for bail-in provisions in the draft
instrument guidelines at this time," the document said.
The first option is to use EU rules regulating when and how
a government can help a bank - the so-called state aid rules -
to determine who will lose out. In August, state aid rules will
be updated to shield bank depositors and senior bondholders.
Under EU state aid rules only shareholders and junior
bondholders would suffer losses in case of a bank restructuring.
Under the second option listed in the paper, the European
Commission would decide who must contribute financially to a
bank's restructuring, although in agreement with the relevant
government and taking into account an assessment by the ECB.
The third option would grant the power to decide which
liabilities would be written down or converted into equity to
the government of the bank's home country and the ESM, which
would jointly reach a deal on the basis of an ECB assessment.
Under option 3, "depositors shall not be bailed-in", the
document said. It did not make a distinction between depositors
with less than 100,000 euros, who are insured under EU law, and
those with more. Such uninsured depositors suffered big losses
when Cyprus's banking sector was restructured this year.
The fourth option appears to go the furthest in seeking
contributions to a bank rescue and grants the power to determine
which of the bank's liabilities would be affected to euro zone
finance ministers, who form the board of the ESM.
"The writing down or conversion of debt shall be carried out
to the extent necessary to restore the institutions' capital to
the supervisory requirements as determined b the ECB in its
capacity as supervisor," the document said.
"If necessary to reach the supervisory requirement, this
will include the writing-down nor conversion of unsecured senior
creditors, including uninsured depositors and the national
Deposit Guarantee Scheme," the document said.