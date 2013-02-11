BRUSSELS Feb 11 The euro zone is considering
capping the amount of direct assistance that banks can get from
the bloc's 500 billion euro bailout fund, finance ministers said
on Monday, in a potential blow to some countries hoping for help
for their lenders.
Euro zone leaders agreed last June that the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund should be able to
directly inject funds into banks to ease the debt burden on
already struggling sovereigns.
The decision was mainly meant to help Spain, where the
banking sector has been hit by the collapse of the property
market and the government was struggling to regain market
confidence amid a recession and record high unemployment.
"In order to preserve the ESM capacity for other instruments
and the ESM's high credit rating, we agreed to explore the
possibility of defining limits for the various ESM instruments,"
Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the ESM
should ideally not be used at all and stressed that funds for
banks were limited already.
"The ESM is primarily there in order not to be used, but to
create confidence, and for that it needs a certain level of
lending capacity," Schaeuble told reporters after a meeting of
euro zone finance ministers.
"Therefore what can be used for banking capitalisation is
limited anyway, especially as we know that the funds used for
banking recapitalisation must be backed by more capital."
Ireland, Greece and Portugal also have high hopes for the
recapitalisation tool because they borrowed billions from the
euro zone to recapitalise their banks.
($1 = 0.7474 euros)
(Reporting by John o'Donnell and Annika Breidthardt; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)