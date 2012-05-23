AMSTERDAM May 23 Dutch Prime Minister Mark
Rutte said on Wednesday he was not in favour of letting the euro
zone's bailout funds recapitalise banks directly.
"What I don't feel for is implementing the possibility to
recapitalise banks directly from the EFSF or ESM (bailout
funds). That should always run via the capital cities, making it
possible to force the capitals to reform," Rutte said in
parliament.
The permanent European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is expected
to start operating in July, together with the temporary European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and will jointly be able to
lend up to 700 billion euros to bail out euro zone member
countries.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Toby Chopra)