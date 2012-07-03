AMSTERDAM, July 3 The Dutch Senate approved on Tuesday the introduction of the euro zone's permanent bailout fund with a two-thirds majority.

In a vote that went largely as expected, 50 members of the 75-seat Senate voted in favour of the European Stability Mechanism. The Dutch Lower House approved it with a two-thirds majority last month.

Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said before the vote that if a new ratification process was needed to allow direct capitalisation of banks by the ESM, it would be voted on by both houses of parliament. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger, Editing by Anthony Deutsch, John Stonestreet)