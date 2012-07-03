AMSTERDAM, July 3 The Dutch Senate approved on
Tuesday the introduction of the euro zone's permanent bailout
fund with a two-thirds majority.
In a vote that went largely as expected, 50 members of the
75-seat Senate voted in favour of the European Stability
Mechanism. The Dutch Lower House approved it with a two-thirds
majority last month.
Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said before the
vote that if a new ratification process was needed to allow
direct capitalisation of banks by the ESM, it would be voted on
by both houses of parliament.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger, Editing by Anthony Deutsch,
John Stonestreet)