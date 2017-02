AMSTERDAM Jan 15 Dutch Prime Minister said he has talked with Germany's leader Angela Merkel about the importance of implementing Europe's permanent rescue fund ESM as quickly as possible after credit rating agency S&P downgraded several European countries.

"It gives extra urgency to establishing the fund," Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Dutch television programme Buitenhof, referring to S&P's downgrades on Friday. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)