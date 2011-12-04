BRUSSELS Dec 4 Germany is prepared to soften
language in the euro zone's permanent bailout mechanism
compelling bondholders to accept losses, in exchange for much
stricter budget rules, four sources have told Reuters.
The shift would not completely remove the possibility of
private bondholders having to accept losses in the future, but
it would align the statutes of the European Stability Mechanism
more closely with IMF rules, creating a level playing field for
private buyers of euro zone sovereign debt.
While acknowledging movement in Germany's position, a senior
euro zone source emphasised that it depended on securing
agreement among the 17 euro zone countries on stricter budget
oversight, sanctions for those that miss macroeconomic targets
and the possibility of taking transgressors to court.
The source said private sector involvement (PSI) -- the
ability to have banks and insurance companies share losses when
a sovereign defaults or restructures its debt -- would not
disappear from the ESM, "but the wording could be eased".
A second source said the aim was for the language in the
ESM's treaty, which has already been drafted, to be altered so
it was more closely aligned with international practice, a move
that would reassure bond markets.
"We hope to have the PSI rules in the ESM being fully in
line with international practice and IMF rules," the source, a
senior European Union official, said.
"There is also a French push to have PSI written down not in
the ESM treaty itself but in the annexes" of the treaty,
although it remains unclear whether that will be accepted.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer and Luke Baker in Brussels, Andreas
Rinke in Berlin and Paul Taylor in Paris)
(Brussels newsroom +32 2 287 6832))