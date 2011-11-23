BRUSSELS Nov 23 The European Union should
set up its permanent rescue fund sooner than 2013 to reassure
investors that the euro zone can get on top of its sovereign
debt crisis, the EU's top economic official said on Wednesday.
"We should bring forward the treaty on the permanent
European Stability Mechanism, which is based on paid-in and
callable capital and makes it a financial institution and a much
more sturdy flexible than the EFSF," EU Economic and Monetary
Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told the European Parliament,
referring to the European Financial Stability Facility, the euro
zone's temporary bailout fund.
Starting the European Stability Mechanism next year, rather
than mid-2013 as planned, could help reassure investors because
it provides a second lever to support markets, alongside the
European Central Bank.
(Writing by Robin Emmott; editing by Luke Baker)