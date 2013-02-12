BRIEF-India cenbank raises foreign investment limit in Kotak Mahindra Bank to 42 pct
* FIIs/FPIs can now invest 40 to 42 percent under in Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2n33h5L Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Feb 12 The euro zone's bailout fund must limit its lending to recapitalise banks to below 80 billion euros, Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday.
"We have said there (should be a limit) but we didn't define it," he said at the end of an EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels. "It's clear it must be significantly below 80. Between nil and 80," he told reporters.
EU leaders agreed last June to allow the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to directly recapitalise banks, but the euro zone is split over how the scheme will work in practice. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; writing by Robin Emmott)
FRANKFURT, March 9 The European Central Bank left its policy stance unchanged as expected on Thursday, keeping unprecedented stimulus in place and maintaining its dovish guidance even though inflation and growth have rebounded more quickly than expected.
* Says announces issue of NCDs worth up to 30 million rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2n2WMzB Further company coverage: