NICOSIA, Sept 14 The euro zone's permanent
bailout fund will be up and running at the end of next month,
the chairman of the Eurogroup of finance ministers said on
Friday, two days after Germany's top court gave it the go-ahead.
Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters that
member states would pay 32 billion euros into the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM) in two tranches by the end of October,
effectively giving it an initial lending capacity of roughly 200
billion euros.
Its board of directors will first meet on the sidelines of
the next Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg on Oct. 8.
Financial markets calmed this week, partly because Germany's
constitutional court cleared the way to set up the 500 billion
fund, only insisting that parliament be informed sufficiently
and have a veto right over any increase in Berlin's
contribution.
Juncker said the verdict was not an obstacle for the ESM.
"We all agreed that no provision of the treaty may be
interpreted as leading to higher payment obligations for ESM
members without prior agreements of their representatives,"
Juncker told reporters after a Eurogroup meeting.
The group of ministers would issue a statement on how those
conditions could be met in the coming days.
The ESM was supposed to come into effect in July as the euro
zone's firewall to stop the three-year-old debt crisis from
spreading. Only ratification from Germany, which funds more than
a quarter of the ESM, was still pending until the court ruling.
Germany's head of state on Thursday signed the treaty but
ratification will not be complete until the government meets the
conditions set by the top court.
However, finance ministers reached no agreement on the costs
at which the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) would make
loans, an EU diplomat told Reuters.
Unlike its predecessor, the European Financial Stability
Facility, the ESM may charge a penalty margin for its loans to
distressed countries. Some northern states, such as the
Netherlands, want such a margin to avoid moral hazard, while
others insist distressed states should not be punished further.