By Annika Breidthardt
NICOSIA, Sept 14 The euro zone's permanent
bailout fund will be up and running at the end of next month,
the chairman of the Eurogroup of finance ministers said on
Friday, two days after Germany's top court gave it the go-ahead.
Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters that
member states would pay 32 billion euros ($42.07 billion) into
the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) in two tranches by the
end of October, effectively giving it an initial lending
capacity of roughly 200 billion euros.
Over three years, the ESM lending power will grow to reach
full capacity of 500 billion euros, although euro zone countries
can, if needed, pay in the capital earlier.
For one year it will run in parallel to the temporary
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), but any new
bailout cases are to be handled by the ESM.
Both funds can offer precautionary credit lines, buy bonds
at primary auctions and on the secondary market, alone or in
co-investment funds with other investors, offer partial
insurance on eruo zone bonds and offer full bailout programmes
that keep a sovereign off the market for a number of years.
The ESM's board of directors will first meet on the
sidelines of the next Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg on Oct. 8.
Financial markets calmed this week, partly because Germany's
constitutional court cleared the way to set up the ESM, only
insisting that parliament be informed sufficiently and have a
veto right over any increase in Berlin's contribution.
Juncker said the verdict was not an obstacle for the ESM.
"We all agreed that no provision of the treaty may be
interpreted as leading to higher payment obligations for ESM
members without prior agreements of their representatives,"
Juncker told reporters after a Eurogroup meeting.
The group of ministers would issue a statement on how those
conditions could be met in the coming days.
The ESM was supposed to come into effect in July as the euro
zone's firewall to stop the three-year-old debt crisis from
spreading. Only ratification from Germany, which funds more than
a quarter of the ESM, was still pending until the court ruling.
Germany's head of state on Thursday signed the treaty but
ratification will not be complete until the government meets the
conditions set by the top court.
However, finance ministers reached no agreement on the costs
at which the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) would make
loans, an EU diplomat told Reuters.
Unlike the EFSF, which now lends to countries without
charging any penalty margin, the ESM may charge one.
Some northern states, such as the Netherlands and Germany,
want such a margin to avoid moral hazard, while others, like
Itlay, insist distressed states should not be punished further.