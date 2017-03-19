BERLIN, March 19 The European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) - the euro zone's bailout fund - should
ultimately be turned into a European version of the
International Monetary Fund, the head of euro zone finance
ministers told a German newspaper.
"I think it would make a lot of sense for the euro zone
bailout fund ESM to be developed into a European IMF in the
medium to long term," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told Monday's edition
of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
He said that would also mean that Greece's current "troika"
of lenders - the European Commission, European Central Bank and
the IMF - would need to be broken up in the longer term.
"The ECB feels increasingly uncomfortable in its troika
role, and rightly so I think," Dijsselbloem said, adding that
the European Commission had other "important tasks" that it
should concentrate on.
He said the ESM should "build up the technical expertise
that only the IMF has at the moment".
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has also proposed
turning the ESM into a European monetary fund to improve the
management of crises in Europe.
Dijsselbloem said the institutions should maintain their
roles for Greece's current bailout and said he still expected
the IMF to decide on a new programme, adding that it would be
"most welcome" if this happened by the summer.
Germany, which holds elections in September, wants the IMF
on board before new money is lent to Athens. But it disagrees
with the IMF over debt relief and the fiscal targets that Greece
should maintain after the bailout programme ends in 2018.
Dijsselbloem said he did not expect the current review of
Greece's bailout programme to be concluded quickly, adding that
he did not think the institutions will complete it before a
Eurogroup meeting in Malta in April.
Greece and its international creditors remain divided over
the terms of a review, a senior euro zone official said on
Thursday, a gap that will prevent Athens from getting fresh
financial support.
