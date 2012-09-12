BRUSSELS, Sept 12 The governors of the euro zone's permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, will meet for the first time on October 8, the chairman of the group of euro zone finance ministers Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement on Wednesday.

Germany's constitutional court ruled earlier that the ESM treaty is in line with the German constitution, clearing the way for Berlin to ratify the euro zone's new rescue fund under certain conditions.

"I plan to convene the inaugural meeting of the ESM-Board of Governors in the margins of the Eurogroup meeting of 8 October in Luxembourg," Juncker said.