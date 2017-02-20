Peru central bank cuts 2017 inflation forecast
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank forecast 2017 inflation of 2.2 percent on Friday, slightly below its previous estimate of 2.4 percent, and said 2018 inflation would be 2.8 percent.
BRUSSELS Feb 20 Euro zone finance ministers unanimously re-appointed Klaus Regling for a second five-year term as the head of the euro zone bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, the chairman of the ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, June 16 The Federal Reserve will give banks more details on how it conducts annual stress tests, including the qualitative part of the tests, when it publishes the results later this month, Chair Janet Yellen said Friday in a letter to Congress.
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.