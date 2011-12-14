LUXEMBOURG Dec 14 The chairman of euro
zone finance ministers said on Wednesday he would like all
paid-in capital for the euro zone's ESM permanent bailout fund
to be contributed during its first year of operation, to ensure
it had the firepower to deter speculation.
The European Stability Mechanism had been intended to be
effective from 2013, but euro zone leaders have agreed to bring
that forward to mid-2012.
"Because it starts earlier, we have to pay in the paid-in
capital earlier," Eurgroup President Jean-Claude Juncker told
the Luxembourg parliament.
"I am personally of the opinion, that is not shared by
everyone, that all capital should be paid in during the first
year, because then we would have the firepower that would be
credible deterrent for speculation," he said.
"I don't see that decision coming, but I'd be glad to see
it, because it would be a decision of common sense," he said,
adding: "But I note that common sense is unevenly distributed in
the European Union, so I'm under no illusion."
(Reporting by Michele Sinner, writing by Rex Merrifield)