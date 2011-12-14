LUXEMBOURG Dec 14 The chairman of euro zone finance ministers said on Wednesday he would like all paid-in capital for the euro zone's ESM permanent bailout fund to be contributed during its first year of operation, to ensure it had the firepower to deter speculation.

The European Stability Mechanism had been intended to be effective from 2013, but euro zone leaders have agreed to bring that forward to mid-2012.

"Because it starts earlier, we have to pay in the paid-in capital earlier," Eurgroup President Jean-Claude Juncker told the Luxembourg parliament.

"I am personally of the opinion, that is not shared by everyone, that all capital should be paid in during the first year, because then we would have the firepower that would be credible deterrent for speculation," he said.

"I don't see that decision coming, but I'd be glad to see it, because it would be a decision of common sense," he said, adding: "But I note that common sense is unevenly distributed in the European Union, so I'm under no illusion."