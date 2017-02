BRUSSELS Dec 8 European Union leaders are likely to decide on Thursday and Friday to bring forward the launch date of the euro zone's permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), to 2012 from the initially planned mid-2013, a senior euro zone official said.

"There seems to be consensus that it will enter into force earlier. Following the process of ratification, in the summer of 2012," the official said ahead of the summit. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, editing by Charlie Dunmore)