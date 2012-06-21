BRUSSELS, June 21 European Union leaders will
declare next week that the euro zone's permanent bailout fund,
the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), will become operational
on July 9, draft conclusions for the EU summit showed.
Italy's European Minister Enzo Moavero cast doubt this week
on whether the 500 billion euro ($635 billion) fund will be
operational as planned, because of delays in ratification in
euro zone countries.
So far only France, Greece and Slovenia have fully completed
the ratification of the ESM treaty, although many other
countries are advanced in the process. Germany is to vote on the
ratification on June 29.
"The signatories of the ESM Treaty will ensure its entry
into force by July 9, 2012," the draft conclusions, obtained by
Reuters, showed.
Euro zone governments prefer the ESM to the EFSF, because
bailouts handled by the permanent fund will not increase the
debt of euro zone countries, unlike with the EFSF, where the
guarantees for EFSF borrowing count as government liabilities.
Until mid-2013, both funds will run in parallel, although if
there were to be any new bailout for a euro zone country, it
would be handled by the ESM, which is one of the euro zone's
tools to deal with the sovereign debt crisis.
The draft conclusions also showed that leaders will ask EU
finance ministers to quickly examine proposals from the
executive European Commission for EU-wide rules on bank
resolution and recovery, so they could be adopted by the end of
the year.
The leaders will also say that they quickly want to see
proposals on a European deposit guarantee scheme and bank
capital requirements.
($1 = 0.7873 euros)
(Reporting By Sebastian Moffet; writing by Jan Strupczewski;
editing by Rex Merrifield)