BRUSSELS, Sept 22 The European Union has issued
4 billion euros ($5.42 billion) worth of 15-year benchmark bonds
on Thursday to help finance aid for Portugal and Ireland, the EU
executive said.
The Commission said there was strong investor demand for the
bond.
"The operation took place under the European Financial
Stabilisation Mechanism (EFSM) ... From the proceeds, Ireland
and Portugal will receive 2 billion euros each as further loans
as part of their financial assistance packages, in line with the
overall funding requirements," it said.
The European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism is
underwritten by the EU budget and its issuance is being
coordinated with the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF) to ensure smooth market operations.
Further details are available on:
here