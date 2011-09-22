BRUSSELS, Sept 22 The European Union has issued 4 billion euros ($5.42 billion) worth of 15-year benchmark bonds on Thursday to help finance aid for Portugal and Ireland, the EU executive said.

The Commission said there was strong investor demand for the bond.

"The operation took place under the European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism (EFSM) ... From the proceeds, Ireland and Portugal will receive 2 billion euros each as further loans as part of their financial assistance packages, in line with the overall funding requirements," it said.

The European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism is underwritten by the EU budget and its issuance is being coordinated with the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to ensure smooth market operations.

Further details are available on: here