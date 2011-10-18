BERLIN Oct 18 The Euro zone's misery stems largely from a political response which has been "too little, too late" and Europe must find the courage to do what is needed, the European Union's trade chief said on Tuesday, warning it was now "two to midnight".

In an unusually forthright and critical speech on lessons to be drawn from the debt crisis, European Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht slammed political dithering and failure to enforce euro zone rules, urging governments to act as one.

Euro zone leaders meet on Oct. 23 to discuss further aid for Greece, with countries such as Germany and the Netherlands frustrated by Athens' lack of progress on privatisation and other reforms. A larger write-down on Greek debt, bank recapitalisation and tighter controls are all on the agenda.

Calling the crisis a "formidable eye-opener" Gucht said a pattern had emerged of markets attacking highly indebted euro zone states, driving down the value of their bonds.

"Emergency meetings make sweeping announcements; but on closer inspection, markets are unimpressed and the cycle starts all over again. It is now two to midnight; this vicious circle must be stopped," he said in Berlin.

"If Europe's political class is unable to take unpopular decisions on deficits, haircuts, the size of the European Financial Stability Factility (EFSF) and bank recapitalisation, the monetary union may well unravel with truly incalculable economic and political costs."

Gucht said he believed new rules that had been put in place should allow the euro zone to avert future crises, but the bloc still faced a huge challenge in sorting out the crisis of today.

The Achilles' tendon of the euro zone lay in its macroeconomic regime, he said.

"The debate that led to the Lisbon Treaty did not deal in any depth with economic and monetary union...it is the storm we have been in since 2008 that has laid bare the defects of the construction of the euro zone: the rules were inadequate and enforcement mechanisms too weak."

Keeping global markets for trade open was a key part of European recovery, he said, and he urged commitment to pushing the Doha round.

De Gucht praised the European Union's ability to speak with one voice on trade matters, but highlighted that with regard to foreign policy the European Union remained a "very complex entity to deal with" for third country partners.

High Representative for Foreign Policy Catherine Ashton wore "not two, but three if not four hats", he said. She could request the assistance of other commissioners, but this was not a perfect situation as "personal chemistry" mattered in foreign matters, he added.

Disruptive change in Europe had seen people resort to their old national frameworks, he said, but to solve Europe's problems there was no real alternative than "more Europe".

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)