PARIS May 25 German central bank chief Jens
Weidmann dismissed French-backed calls for use of euro bonds to
boost economic growth in Europe, saying in an interview in
French newspaper Le Monde that "this debate irritates me a bit".
Bundesbank chief Weidmann, who is also part of the governing
council of the European Central Bank, also said financial aid
for Greece should stop if Athens did not respect commitments it
made in return for outside help.
The central banker defended the ECB's role in fighting the
debt crisis in the euro zone, saying it had bought time by
lending to banks in the region but that such lending had its
limits, saying: "It's like morphine. It eases the pain but
doesn't cure the disease."
