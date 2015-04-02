* Beleaguered country could run out of cash without outside help

* Volatility expected as various payment deadlines loom

By Anna Brunetti and Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, April 2 (IFR) - Greece's ability to service debt has deteriorated to the point where it could spark volatility in wider markets at various points in 2015, even if the immediate crisis is solved, market participants said.

The southern European country faces EUR2.86bn of debt repayments this month, starting with an IMF bill of EUR460m on April 9, but analysts calculated that meeting all deadlines is unlikely without external aid - which at present remains in question.

The worst case scenarios are a Greek exit from the eurozone or a default within the single currency, but most market participants expect that a last-minute bail-out agreement next week will unlock EUR7.2bn of funds under the existing programme.

Even so, with several far heftier repayment deadlines down the line it is likely that at several points this year markets will again be dominated by the issue.

"We think market sentiment might turn a lot more nervous in April, and in the run up to all payment deadlines," said Reinhard Cluse, UBS's chief economist for Europe.

After the first hurdle next Thursday, Greece has to reimburse EUR2.4bn of T-bills in two rounds the following week.

Cluse said that while domestic creditors might be willing to let the government roll over those liabilities, foreign investors may not be as sympathetic.

"As we get closer to these deadlines, potentially the pressure on Greek asset prices increases and we cannot rule out it will also cast a shadow on the broader market," he said.

CONTAINING CONTAGION

Up to now, contagion to other parts of the eurozone has been limited, but this may not last.

"Unfortunately, Greece is now back on our agenda: even if this particular crisis is averted through a last-minute agreement, it will start up again ahead of the next payment. And then again for the one after that," said one SSA syndicate official.

"I am expecting volatility, and in that sort of situation would Portugal, for example, which is currently considering a bond deal, come to market? I'm not so sure," he said.

Opinion is divided on the subject, as some believe the soothing effect of QE should be enough to keep headline risks under control.

"There could be some volatility but it should be limited to Greek trades. The overall market is relatively QE-focused so QE will absorb most of the volatility," said Alberto Gallo, RBS's head of European macro credit research.

The ultimate crunch time comes mid-year ahead of very large redemptions in July and August. Economists said that neither the next tranche of the current programme nor the pressure the Greek government is putting on its social security and pension systems will be enough to meet these deadlines.

"It is quite possible that the Greek government muddles through the April payments but redemptions in July and August appear daunting in the absence of a comprehensive deal between Greece and its creditors," Cluse said.

BAILOUT BECKONS

This makes another bailout virtually certain, economists said.

"It's almost inevitable that a third bailout is required. It is politically sensitive, but the amount of money that is required for Greece to meet its obligations is relatively small compared to the earlier bailouts: around EUR30bn-EUR50bn," said Hetal Mehta, European economist with Legal & General Investment Management.

The run up to such an event could also shake up markets as European voters may baulk at having to provide more funds for Greece, said a second syndicate banker.

As far as the wider effect on the eurozone is concerned, a lot will depend on the reaction of other countries, particularly those that have been subject to a bailout.

There are legislative elections in Portugal and general elections in Spain this year, and the concern has been that anti-establishment parties may gain hold, which could further weaken eurozone ties.

"If the bailed-out countries come out with a strong statement showing commitment to the euro project and to reforms, the market reaction will be limited. If they say nothing, the outcome is more uncertain," said Peter Schaffrik, head of UK and European rates and economics research at RBC. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti and Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Owen Wild and Julian Baker)