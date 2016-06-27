* ECB buys bigger clips on Friday

* Yields partially recover on support

* Central bank also active in corporates

By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Laura Benitez

LONDON, June 27 (IFR) - The European Central Bank came out in force to buy peripheral eurozone government bonds on Friday, providing crucial support after the UK voted to exit the European Union in a referendum on Thursday.

Bonds from Italy, Spain and Portugal plummeted on Friday's open in the hours after the referendum result but had partially recovered by the end of the day. This was largely due to the ECB's efforts, according to two syndicate bankers who cover sovereign, supranational and agency debt.

"The ECB bought as much peripheral government paper in one day as it normally buys in a week," said one of the bankers. "It bought bonds across the curve so as to conform with the capital key restrictions." The ECB declined to comment.

The central bank on average bought about 5.46bn a week of peripheral government bonds in April, the first month of the expanded public sector purchase programme, according to a Citigroup analyst.

The numbers are unlikely to be materially different on a monthly basis because of the capital key restrictions.

GOOD ENTRY LEVELS

The central bank's actions helped support sovereign yields that were coming under growing pressure following the referendum result. Spain's 10-year yields, for example, spiked as much as 35bp in early trading on Friday to 1.82%, but were back down to 1.64% at the close, according to Tradeweb prices.

They had fallen further to 1.47% by midday on Monday morning, almost entirely erasing Friday's losses, though this may have as much to do with the weekend's general election results as with ECB buying, said a second syndicate banker.

"The ECB has definitely been more active and has steadied the market - I think they also took the opportunity to get good entry levels as these bonds have been trading very tight in the last few months," he said. "We're also seeing a few investors get involved at these levels now."

Ahead of the referendum, market participants expected peripheral eurozone government bonds to bear the brunt of a sell-off if the UK voted to leave.

In the months up to the referendum, all of those countries saw their government bonds soften. The yield on Italy's 10-year, for example, rose from 1.20% in April to 1.51% in mid June.

This is partly because of growing concerns about what a Brexit would mean for the political landscape in those countries, with anti-establishment parties gaining support.

In Italy, for example, the 5-Star Movement won mayoral posts in Milan and Turin earlier this month.

In Spain, Podemos has become a national force, although the party failed to win any more seats in Sunday's election compared with December's results.

BIGGER CLIPS

The ECB is also increasing its activity in the corporate market through the six central banks that have authority to buy on its behalf.

"We saw bigger clips of corporates being bought on Friday, and it will be interesting to see if this materially increases. I expect it could," one syndicate banker said.

"Together with the wait-and-see attitude, this is holding credit steady, but many feel like the volatility is yet to come."

Bankers said the lack of movement in corporate spreads, and therefore lack of opportunity, has discouraged other investors from buying paper since the Brexit news was announced.

In the cash market, corporate spreads have on average widened 5bp, bankers say, in contrast with the much bigger moves in synthetic credit indices.

The Main closed on Thursday at 74bp and was bid at 96bp on Monday morning, according to Tradeweb.

"We were cautiously positioned for this, as were many, and a lot are sitting on decent cash balances. There's no panic yet but that uncertainty will persist," one investor said.

He said the ECB was active across medium-term maturities in the utility, industrials, consumer and TMT sectors.

"With everyone sat on their hands, the ECB should have no problem buying secondary paper over the next week," the investor said.

The central bank revealed on June 20 that its CSPP holdings had risen to around 2.25bn, implying a purchase rate of about 8bn a month.

However, just 1.55bn out of the 9.5bn issued since the programme was launched has been eligible for purchase, implying that central banks had sourced most of that paper in the secondary market. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Laura Benitez; editing by Sudip Roy and Julian Baker)