BRUSSELS, Sept 6 If there is to be a serious discussion about the idea of introducing euro area bonds then clear options need to be put on the table, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker and other senior euro zone officials have proposed euro area bonds -- sovereign debt jointly and collectively issued by the 17 members of the euro zone -- as one possible solution to the debt crisis.

"Any serious approach to this issue, and we are of course always open to look at any mechanism that may contribute to better management of the current crisis, we feel that the work does have to begin by analysing in depth what the options are," a Commission spokesman said.

"We have to look at what kind of bonds we might come up with, what the pros are, what the cons are."

He said it was first necessary to have a thorough consultation on any proposals before any possible legislative steps could be considered.