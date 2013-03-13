AMSTERDAM, March 13 The Cyprus bailout should be nearer 10 billion euros ($12.95 billion) and below 17 billion euros in size, the head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers told the Dutch parliament on Wednesday.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who also is the Dutch finance minister, said he could not give an exact figure for the bailout when questioned in parliament about Friday's meeting of EU finance ministers.