BRUSSELS, July 8 Euro zone finance ministers
agreed on Monday to make staggered payments of aid to Greece
starting with a 2.5 billion euro ($3.2 billion) instalment from
euro zone countries in July, officials with knowledge of the
talks told Reuters.
The agreement foresees a further payment from euro zone
countries of 500 million euros in October.
Central banks in the Eurosystem would contribute 1.5 billion
euros in July and 500 million euros in October, the officials
said. The International Monetary Fund would give 1.8 billion
euros in August.
"That's the way it will be done," said one of the officials.