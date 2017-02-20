Peru central bank cuts 2017 inflation forecast
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank forecast 2017 inflation of 2.2 percent on Friday, slightly below its previous estimate of 2.4 percent, and said 2018 inflation would be 2.8 percent.
BRUSSELS Feb 20 Euro zone finance ministers decided on Monday to send experts back to Athens to negotiate a deal with Greek authorities on the tax, labour and pension reforms needed to disburse new funds under the country's bailout, the head of the Eurogroup said.
Creditors' representatives, including the International Monetary Fund, will go back to the Greek capital to discuss an "additional package of structural reforms," Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference after a regular monthly meeting of euro zone ministers in Brussels.
He said a deal will be necessary on tax, pensions and labour market regulations.
He added that "there will be a change in the policy mix, moving perhaps away from austerity and putting more emphasis on reform." (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, June 16 The Federal Reserve will give banks more details on how it conducts annual stress tests, including the qualitative part of the tests, when it publishes the results later this month, Chair Janet Yellen said Friday in a letter to Congress.
NEW YORK, June 16 Short-sellers who had targeted Whole Foods Market Inc saw an already bad year get worse after the grocer's shares soared on news that Amazon.com Inc would buy the company.