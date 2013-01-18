LUXEMBOURG Jan 18 Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the Eurogroup, backed Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem's candidacy to take over as his successor in chairing meetings of euro zone finance ministers.

"The Dutch finance minister presented his candidacy, which is a good one," Juncker told reporters on Friday, after meeting Dijsselbloem in Luxembourg.

Juncker said the decision on the appointment would be taken on Monday, when euro zone ministers meet in Brussels.

Dijsselbloem said he would present his priorities for the role.

"My French colleague has asked me for a presentation on my vision on the Eurogroup," he said. "I am very glad to give that on Monday." (Reporting By Michele Sinner, writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)