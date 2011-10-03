LUXEMBOURG Oct 3 Euro zone finance ministers and officials met on Monday to discuss the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout fund and the economic situation in Greece.

Following are comments after their talks:

BELGIAN FINANCE MINISTER DIDIER REYNDERS:

ON DISBURSING THE NEXT TRANCHE OF LOANS TO GREECE:

"Greece told us that the funds will have to be made available during the second week of November. We reviewed the Greek plan and we will now wait for the final report from the troika since we have time to decide."

"There is no need for a decision now."

HEAD OF THE EFSF, KLAUS REGLING

ON FINNISH DEMAND FOR COLLATERAL FOR NEW GREEK LOANS:

"Every member can request a collateral deal, but there is a price to be paid ... that is why it is unlikely that any other country than Finland will make such a request."

"There is a price to be paid. Those countries that request collateral have to compensate. This compensation has four parts. They have to pay the capital into the future ESM in one tranche in the first year. Second, the profit from EFSF to the country that seeks collatetral will be reduced. Third, in case of a default the collateral will only be paid out at a time when the EFSF loans mature in 20-30 years, so the collateral will be frozen for a very long period, and fourth they will get no more than 30 percent of their guarantees."

EUROGROUP CHAIRMAN JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

"It is our common view that we have to increase the efficiency of the EFSF ... we are considering that."

ON GREEK DEFAULT OR EURO ZONE EXIT:

"We had noone advoctaing a defualt for Greece. Everything will be done to avoid that and it will be avoided. Nobody was advocating an exit of Greece form the euro area. I have to firmly deny all these rumours that Greece could decide to leave the euro area and I have to firmly deny any rumours of a Greek default."

ON TECHNICAL REVISIONS TO JULY'S PSI DEAL ON GREECE:

"As far as the PSI is concerned, we have to take into account the fact that we have experienced changes since the decisions we took on the July 21, so we are considering technical revisions."

ON EFSF LEVERAGING:

"We had the first discussion on how to maximise the efficiency of EFSF instruments. This is very much a work in progress and the work on the new EFSF instruments will be concluded by the next Eurogroup meeting."

ON INVOLVING THE ECB IN LEVERAGING THE EFSF:

"As far as the involvement of the ECB is concerned, I don't think that this will be part of our considerations."

ON EUROGROUP CHAIRMANSHIP CHANGES: We didn't discuss this. I think that we should not establish a new wall between old and new states I don't think a lot will change for the Eurogroup. Mr Schauble was clear about this, both France and Germany want to maintain the current workings of the Eurogroup. Mr Van Rompuy is not trying to sideline the Eurogroup, it will be here for a long time to come.

ON SUFFERING IN GREECE

"I share the view that ordinary citizens in Greece are suffering a lot. We are calling for considerable sacrifices from Greek citizens, from the man in the street. I cannot say that I am suffering with the Greek people, that would be mere populism, but I do consider that our crisis should not force a rejection by Greek society of our economic model. We have to be careful about market reactions and moral reactions from people who may see no real hope on the horizon."

ON GREEK BUDGET PROGRESS:

"We welcomed the additional measures taken in Greece ... they are a strong signal that Greece will implement the measures.

"We also urged the Greek government to agree with the Troika for additional consultation to close any gaps by 2014.

"The Troika report will not be ready until the Nov. 13 which is a tentative data for next Eurogroup meeting, I have cancelled the October meeting.

"Greece will be in a position to meet its financial obligations. I would assume the Eurogroup will take a decision in October and Greece.

"No one advocated default for Greece ... or an exit of Greece from the euro area, I have to firmly deny all rumours regarding a Greek default.

"We made good progress ... especially on recapitalisation of financial institutions ... we also had the first discussion on how to maximise the EFSF."

ON GREEK COLLATERAL:

"When I asked if another country would like to join, nobody said yes."

EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN

"There has been a slippage this year .. what is essential is that Greece will have to meet or exceed its target in 2012 with regards to its fiscal deficit, and it must improve its track record in 2011."

"We are now facing three major risks: stalling growth and stress on sovereigns and on our banking systems."

ON GREECE:

"Greece's measures are clearly going in the right direction ... but we have to do our job properly and continue our reviews."

"Greece is working hard to meet fiscal and other conditions agreed ... now the Troika is pursuing its mission in Athens as we meet here .. I want to reiterate that full compliance with the agreed conditions is necessary to receive the funds from Europe and its partners."

ON COLLATERAL:

"I also want to say, concerning the collateral issue and the deal, I note positively the euro zone agreement on collateral, it is a balanced solution. I am satisfied that this issue is off the agenda."

ON THE EFSF:

"We need a more flexible and more powerful EFSF as a firewall to contain contagion, once certified the new EFSF we will have access to new tools of intervention ... but that will not be enough .. we need to optimise the resources of the EFSF we need more firepower to provide more effective firewalls to protect against contagion and if necessary to provide for our banks."

SLOVAK FINANCE MINISTER IVAN MIKLOS:

ON PARLIAMENTARY VOTE ON ENHANCING EFSF

"We expect to discuss and finally vote on this on Tuesday, Oct 11 and if not, then no later than on October 14, so we will have a final decision before the council."

ON ASKING FOR COLLATERAL IN RETURN FOR GREEK LOANS

"We don't have a final position. My expectation is that (with) the conditions as they have been proposed, I will not recommend the Slovak government to participate in the collateral."

COMMENTS BEFORE THE MEETING

BELGIAN FINANCE MINISTER DIDIER REYNDERS

ON BANKS:

"The French and Belgian governments are behind their banks, whether that is Dexia or another.

"To help banks and to help, for example French and Belgian savers, the first thing to do is to help Greece."

ON EFSF:

"I hope we will convince some of our colleagues to move forward in approving enhanced capacities for the EFSF.

ON NEXT AID TRANCHE FOR GREECE:

"The measures (taken by Athens) are absolutely exceptional... Now, we have to look at the measures taken in Greece and tell our colleagues that instead of looking to Greece they should look to their national parliaments and vote on the texts approved in July...

"So I hope that today, or in the next few days, we will take the decision to disburse the next tranche (of money) to Greece. Greeks are making important efforts and the euro zone should also do its job and vote to approve the texts."

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE

ON PAYING THE NEXT BAILOUT TRANCHE FOR GREECE:

"Speculating about it in advance makes no sense."

ON LEVERAGE FOR THE EFSF:

"We will talk about the implementation of the EFSF reform. Only 10 percent has been used ... for programmes for Greece and Portugal so far. There's no point in speculating now."

ON SLOVAKIA'S APPROVAL FOR CHANGES TO EFSF:

"We have