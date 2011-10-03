LUXEMBOURG Oct 3 Euro zone finance ministers
and officials met on Monday to discuss the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout fund and the economic
situation in Greece.
Following are comments after their talks:
BELGIAN FINANCE MINISTER DIDIER REYNDERS:
ON DISBURSING THE NEXT TRANCHE OF LOANS TO GREECE:
"Greece told us that the funds will have to be made
available during the second week of November. We reviewed the
Greek plan and we will now wait for the final report from the
troika since we have time to decide."
"There is no need for a decision now."
HEAD OF THE EFSF, KLAUS REGLING
ON FINNISH DEMAND FOR COLLATERAL FOR NEW GREEK LOANS:
"Every member can request a collateral deal, but there is a
price to be paid ... that is why it is unlikely that any other
country than Finland will make such a request."
"There is a price to be paid. Those countries that request
collateral have to compensate. This compensation has four parts.
They have to pay the capital into the future ESM in one tranche
in the first year. Second, the profit from EFSF to the country
that seeks collatetral will be reduced. Third, in case of a
default the collateral will only be paid out at a time when the
EFSF loans mature in 20-30 years, so the collateral will be
frozen for a very long period, and fourth they will get no more
than 30 percent of their guarantees."
EUROGROUP CHAIRMAN JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
"It is our common view that we have to increase the
efficiency of the EFSF ... we are considering that."
ON GREEK DEFAULT OR EURO ZONE EXIT:
"We had noone advoctaing a defualt for Greece. Everything
will be done to avoid that and it will be avoided. Nobody was
advocating an exit of Greece form the euro area. I have to
firmly deny all these rumours that Greece could decide to leave
the euro area and I have to firmly deny any rumours of a Greek
default."
ON TECHNICAL REVISIONS TO JULY'S PSI DEAL ON GREECE:
"As far as the PSI is concerned, we have to take into
account the fact that we have experienced changes since
the decisions we took on the July 21, so we are considering
technical revisions."
ON EFSF LEVERAGING:
"We had the first discussion on how to maximise the
efficiency of EFSF instruments. This is very much a work in
progress and the work on the new EFSF instruments will be
concluded by the next Eurogroup meeting."
ON INVOLVING THE ECB IN LEVERAGING THE EFSF:
"As far as the involvement of the ECB is concerned, I don't
think that this will be part of our considerations."
ON EUROGROUP CHAIRMANSHIP CHANGES:
We didn't discuss this. I think that we should not establish a
new wall between old and new states I don't think a lot will
change for the Eurogroup. Mr Schauble was clear about this, both
France and Germany want to maintain the current workings of the
Eurogroup. Mr Van Rompuy is not trying to sideline the
Eurogroup, it will be here for a long time to come.
ON SUFFERING IN GREECE
"I share the view that ordinary citizens in Greece are
suffering a lot. We are calling for considerable sacrifices from
Greek citizens, from the man in the street. I cannot say that
I am suffering with the Greek people, that would be mere
populism, but I do consider that our crisis should not force a
rejection by Greek society of our economic model. We have to be
careful about market reactions and moral reactions from people
who may see no real hope on the horizon."
ON GREEK BUDGET PROGRESS:
"We welcomed the additional measures taken in Greece ...
they are a strong signal that Greece will implement the
measures.
"We also urged the Greek government to agree with the Troika
for additional consultation to close any gaps by 2014.
"The Troika report will not be ready until the Nov. 13 which
is a tentative data for next Eurogroup meeting, I have cancelled
the October meeting.
"Greece will be in a position to meet its financial
obligations. I would assume the Eurogroup will take a decision
in October and Greece.
"No one advocated default for Greece ... or an exit of
Greece from the euro area, I have to firmly deny all rumours
regarding a Greek default.
"We made good progress ... especially on recapitalisation of
financial institutions ... we also had the first discussion on
how to maximise the EFSF."
ON GREEK COLLATERAL:
"When I asked if another country would like to join, nobody
said yes."
EU ECONOMIC AND MONETARY AFFAIRS COMMISSIONER OLLI REHN
"There has been a slippage this year .. what is essential is
that Greece will have to meet or exceed its target in 2012 with
regards to its fiscal deficit, and it must improve its track
record in 2011."
"We are now facing three major risks: stalling growth
and stress on sovereigns and on our banking systems."
ON GREECE:
"Greece's measures are clearly going in the right direction
... but we have to do our job properly and continue our
reviews."
"Greece is working hard to meet fiscal and other conditions
agreed ... now the Troika is pursuing its mission in Athens as
we meet here .. I want to reiterate that full compliance with
the agreed conditions is necessary to receive the funds from
Europe and its partners."
ON COLLATERAL:
"I also want to say, concerning the collateral issue and the
deal, I note positively the euro zone agreement on collateral,
it is a balanced solution. I am satisfied that this issue is off
the agenda."
ON THE EFSF:
"We need a more flexible and more powerful EFSF as a
firewall to contain contagion, once certified the new EFSF we
will have access to new tools of intervention ... but that will
not be enough .. we need to optimise the resources of the EFSF
we need more firepower to provide more effective firewalls to
protect against contagion and if necessary to provide for our
banks."
SLOVAK FINANCE MINISTER IVAN MIKLOS:
ON PARLIAMENTARY VOTE ON ENHANCING EFSF
"We expect to discuss and finally vote on this on Tuesday,
Oct 11 and if not, then no later than on October 14, so we will
have a final decision before the council."
ON ASKING FOR COLLATERAL IN RETURN FOR GREEK LOANS
"We don't have a final position. My expectation is that
(with) the conditions as they have been proposed, I will not
recommend the Slovak government to participate in the
collateral."
COMMENTS BEFORE THE MEETING
BELGIAN FINANCE MINISTER DIDIER REYNDERS
ON BANKS:
"The French and Belgian governments are behind their banks,
whether that is Dexia or another.
"To help banks and to help, for example French and Belgian
savers, the first thing to do is to help Greece."
ON EFSF:
"I hope we will convince some of our colleagues to move
forward in approving enhanced capacities for the EFSF.
ON NEXT AID TRANCHE FOR GREECE:
"The measures (taken by Athens) are absolutely
exceptional... Now, we have to look at the measures taken in
Greece and tell our colleagues that instead of looking to Greece
they should look to their national parliaments and vote on the
texts approved in July...
"So I hope that today, or in the next few days, we will take
the decision to disburse the next tranche (of money) to Greece.
Greeks are making important efforts and the euro zone should
also do its job and vote to approve the texts."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ON PAYING THE NEXT BAILOUT TRANCHE FOR GREECE:
"Speculating about it in advance makes no sense."
ON LEVERAGE FOR THE EFSF:
"We will talk about the implementation of the EFSF reform.
Only 10 percent has been used ... for programmes for Greece and
Portugal so far. There's no point in speculating now."
ON SLOVAKIA'S APPROVAL FOR CHANGES TO EFSF:
"We have