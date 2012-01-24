BRUSSELS Jan 24 Euro zone finance
ministers and officials met in Brussels to discuss terms of a
Greek debt restructuring as part of a second bailout package for
Athens and rejected an offer made by private bondholders to help
restructure those debts, officials said, sending negotiators
back to the drawing board.
Following are comments after their talks:
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER FRANCOIS BAROIN
ON EURO ZONE'S ESM PERMANENT BAILOUT FUND TREATY:
"It should be signed next week, the 30th. We are making
progress."
ON GREEK REFORMS:
"France and Germany are determined to support Greece as it
puts in place these reforms."
ON DISCUSSIONS ABOUT LOSSES ON GREEK BONDS:
"We have made advances, but we are still in the negotiating
phase... We are closer to an agreement on Greece than we were
two or three weeks ago."
ON IMF CHIEF CHRISTINE LAGARDE'S PROPOSAL TO INCREASE
PERMANENT ESM BAILOUT FUND:
"This is a proposal which France supports, as you know. It
was not specifically discussed today."
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
ON COUPON ON NEW GREEK BONDS:
"Ministers were asking their Greek colleagues to pursue
negotiations to bring the interest rates on the new bonds to
below 4 percent for the total period, which implies that the
interest comes down to well below 3.5 percent before 2020."
ON COMBINED CAPACITY OF TEMPORARY AND PERMANENT BAILOUT
FUNDS:
"We will reassess the adequacy of the overall lending
ceiling of the EFSF and the ESM of 500 billion (euros) in March
of this year."
ON AGREEING A FISCAL COMPACT:
"We have had an extremely constructive meeting on the fiscal
compact and this text is a good basis for the discussions for
the heads of government at the end of the month. Our aim is that
the treaty is signed by the beginning of March."
"This treaty will help us to ensure fiscal sustainability in
the euro area. Member states will implement a balanced budget
rule in a binding manner in their national legislation."
ON BONDHOLDER LOSSES ON GREEK DEBT:
"We reviewed the process of the consultations on the PSI
(private sector involvement) operation between the Greek
government and the IIF-led creditor group as well as the
discussions in Athens between the troika and the Greek
government on the new adjustment programme.
"We welcome the increased convergence and ask the Greek
government to reach in the next few days a common understanding
on the main terms and conditions of the PSI offer, while
respecting the main parameters and objectives set by the euro
summit on the October 26."
"PSI should secure the decline of the Greek debt-to-GDP
ratio with an objective of reaching 120 percent by 2020. This
should take place by a voluntary bond exchange with a nominal
discount of 50 pct on notional Greek debt held by private
investors.
"In parallel we call on the Greek government and the
(EU-IMF) troika to agree on the key parameters of an ambitious
new adjustment programme as soon as possible.
"Let me make it crystal clear -- there are absolutely no
divergences of view on this matter around the table: for
everyone of us the future of Greece is clearly within the euro
area."
ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER AND ECONOMY MINISTER MARIO MONTI
ON THE ESM PERMANENT BAILOUT FUND -- ASKED IF THE TREATY WAS
READY:
"The treaty is still to be finalised."
ON THE SITUATION IN ITALY AND THE DEREGULATION PACKAGE:
"What we have done and are doing was really appreciated. On
Italy everything went really well."
EUROPEAN FINANCIAL STABILITY FACILITY (EFSF) CEO KLAUS
REGLING
ON S&P DOWNGRADE OF EFSF RATING:
"The market reaction to the downgrade by S&P has been
limited... The fact that the downgrade to AA+ happened by only
one rating agency means it will not reduce the EFSF lending
capacity of overall 440 billion euros, and that means the EFSF
has sufficient means to fulfil its commitments on the current
and future potential adjustment programmes, until the ESM
becomes operation in July this year.
"Consequently there was no need today to take any decisions
in the Eurogroup."
ON EFSF LEVERAGE:
"The S&P rating action on EFSF will also not affect the
EFSF's capacity to leverage its resources. Leverage of three or
more (times) is possible and is confirmed in our talks with
investors. On this leveraging, I can tell you that we have made
substantial progress in our work.
"You remember that there are two potential options that we
want to use to leverage the resources. Option one - the partial
risk protection. This will be available by the end of the month.
This has been incorporated in the form of an SPV in early
January.
"The option two is the co-investment fund (CIF). Here also
the structure was incorporated last week, on Jan. 19. The CIF
will be available soon. At least the two-tranche structure of
this CIF, this two-tier structure means there will be a
first-loss tranche from the ESM and the second tranche from an
investor, this structure will be ready soon.
"And we have been discussing with a number of investors to
operate the two-tranche structure. In that context we have
received a good positive feedback on this option from investors
outside Europe and a first wave of commitments amounting to
about 60 billion euros, we have obtained that. Therefore I am
confident that the scheme when needed can be launched and will
attract substantial funds."
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn, Annika Breidthardt, Francesca
Landini, Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott)