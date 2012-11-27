(Adds French finance minister)
BRUSSELS Nov 27 Euro zone finance ministers and
the International Monetary Fund clinched agreement on reducing
Greece's debt in a breakthrough to release urgently needed loans
to keep the near-bankrupt economy afloat.
After 12 hours of talks at their third meeting in as many
weeks, Greece's international lenders agreed on a package of
measures to reduce Greek debt by 40 billion euros, cutting it to
124 percent of gross domestic product by 2020.
Following are comments after their talks:
FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER PIERRE MOSCOVICI
"We made progress with solutions that are realistic.
Everyone has gone beyond their red lines, driven by a common
interest to find credible solutions for the integrity of the
euro zone."
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE
ON PAYMENT OF AID TRANCHE TO GREECE:
"We will make the final decision about the payment of the
tranche after the conclusion or result of a possible debt
buyback programme."
ON POSSIBLE FURTHER MEASURES TO CUT GREEK DEBT:
"When Greece has achieved, or is set to achieve, a primary
surplus and fulfilled all of its conditions, we will, if need
be, consider further measures for the reduction of the total
debt."
EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER
ON GOAL AND POSSIBILITY OF FURTHER MEASURES:
"Our common goal is that Greece achieves a credible and
sustainable reduction of Greek debt-to-GDP ratio, reaching a
level substantially lower than 110 percent of GDP in 2022.
"We will consider further measures and assistance if
necessary to achieve this goal once Greece reaches an annual
primary surplus.
"With these decisions, member states can now launch their
national parliamentary procedures, which should be finalised in
time for the Eurogroup to finally decide on the disbursement on
the Dec. 13.
"I can assure you that the IMF is fully on board with the
far-reaching decisions taken today."
ON AGREEMENT FOR GREECE:
"I'm pleased to announce that today we reached a political
agreement on the next disbursement to Greece.
"Let me first say that this is not just about money, this is
the promise of a better future for the Greek people and for the
euro area as a whole, a break from the era of missed targets and
loose implementation towards a new paradigm of steadfast reform
momentum, declining debt ratios and a return to growth.
"I admit, however, that this has been a very difficult deal.
"It required very significant efforts by each and every
stakeholder. First and foremost Greece, whose government has
implemented a wide-ranging set of reforms and demonstrated its
firm commitment to the adjustment programme and more generally
to fiscal consolidation and growth-enhancing reforms."
ON DISBURSEMENTS AND CONDITIONS:
"This includes a set of stronger budgeting and monitoring
rules, this includes the establishment of a strengthened and
fully transparent segregated account for debt servicing and this
does include the disbursements from the EFSF (temporary bailout
fund) in the first quarter of 2013, which will be made in three
tranches linked to the implementation of conditionality
milestones to be agreed by the troika.
"We also consider that as part of the recapitalisation of
Greek banks, remaining subordinating debt totals of these banks
should participate in this process in order to achieve a fair
burden-sharing. We were informed that Greece is also considering
certain debt-reduction measures in the near future which may
involve public debt tender purchases of one or more of the
various categories of sovereign obligations."
ON IMPROVING SUSTAINABILITY OF GREEK DEBT:
"On the part of the other euro member states, crucial
decisions were made to enhance Greece's debt sustainability and
its overall debt profile in the spirit of European solidarity
and common faith in Greece's future in the euro area.
"Let me just mention a few:
* The lowering of the interest margin on the bilateral loans
granted in 2010/2011 to the low level by a further 100 basis
points
* an extension of the maturities of all loans provided to
Greece by 15 years, and
* a deferral of the interest payments by Greece on EFSF
loans by 10 years
"These measures will lower the refinancing hump after the
programme period and improve the prospects for regaining market
access."
"A transfer by member states to Greece of amounts equivalent
to the income stemming from the SMP portfolio accruing to their
national central banks."
ON CONDITIONALITY:
"The Eurogroup wants to stress, however, that the above
mentioned benefits and initiatives will accrue to Greece in a
phased manner and conditional upon a strong implementation by
the country of the agreed reform measures in the programme
period as well as the post-programme surveillance period.
"Jointly, all the initiatives decided on today will bring
Greece's public debt clearly back on a sustainable path
throughout this and the next decade and will facilitate a
gradual return to market financing.
EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT MARIO DRAGHI
"I very much welcome the decisions taken by the ministers of
finance. They will certainly reduce the uncertainty and
strengthen confidence in Europe and in Greece."
