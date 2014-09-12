MILAN, Italy, Sept 12 Euro zone finance
ministers will assess French plans to postpone promised budget
deficit cuts only after they see the draft of the 2015 French
budget, the chairman of euro zone ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem
said on Friday.
All European Union countries have to submit their draft
budget assumptions, including the size of the deficit, to the
European Commission by mid-October.
"Its just the beginning of the discussion, we need to see
the French 2015 budget draft first and assess it and only later
we will be able to say where France stands in terms of
respecting the Stabilty and Growth Pact," Dijsselbloem said.
France announced on Wednesday that it would postpone by two
years to 2017 a reduction of its budget deficit below 3 percent
of GDP, pushing back a deadline set by EU finance ministers in
2013.
(Reporting Francesca Landini and Martin Santa)